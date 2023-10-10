Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple big Arizona lottery wins as Powerball grows upwards of $1.7 billion

Oct 10, 2023, 4:00 PM

A customer holds a Powerball ticket and money as he waits in line to purchase $2 Powerball tickets....

A customer holds a Powerball ticket and money as he waits in line to purchase $2 Powerball tickets. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There were five local $50,000 Powerball winners in Saturday’s drawing and four local $50,000 winners in Monday’s drawing according to the Arizona Lottery. Those winners included several from the Phoenix area, northern Arizona and Pinal County.

The Powerball jackpot has since soared upwards of $1.7 billion and is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run. The record for the most Powerball drawings in a jackpot run is 41. Only the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022, remains larger. The Powerball jackpot was previously won in California on July 19 by a ticket worth $1.08 billion. 

The $1.7 billion is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Most jackpot winners opt for cash instead, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Saturday’s winners:

  • Walmart – 1741 E Florence Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
  • Bashas – 2323 W Hwy 70, Thatcher, AZ
  • Swift Travel Center – 3099 W Shamrell Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Circle K – 2182 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ – WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000
  • Cornville Market – 9420 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ – WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

Monday’s winners

  • Sunmart – 18221 Tom Wells Rd, Ehrenberg, AZ
  • Fry’s Food Store – 3255 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
  • Arco AM/PM – 20838 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000
  • Quiktrip – 847 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

How to play the Powerball in Arizona

Players can choose quick pick and or select five white numbers and one red Powerball number. For an extra $1, winnings can be multiplied.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

  • Match five white balls and the Powerball
  • Match five white balls
  • Match four white balls and the Powerball
  • Match four white balls
  • Match three white balls and the Powerball
  • Match three white balls
  • Match two white balls and the Powerball
  • Match one white ball and the Powerball
  • Match the Powerball

The game odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

RELATED STORIES

Can Arizona Lottery winners remain anonymous?

Players who win a jackpot of $100,000 or more can remain confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded. However, winners can elect to keep their name permanently confidential. The prize winner’s city and county of residence are not confidential.

When is the drawing and how can I watch?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. MST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and on the Powerball website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The State Capitol Executive Tower in Phoenix was lit blue in support of Israel on Oct. 9, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Valley Jewish community, law enforcement on alert after attacks by Hamas on Israel

The Valley Jewish community and law enforcement agencies are on alert in the wake of the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel.

2 hours ago

The remains of a man who was found dead in the Arizona desert more than 40 years ago have been iden...

KTAR.com

Police identify remains of man found dead in Arizona desert in 1980s

The remains of a man who was found dead in the Arizona desert more than 40 years ago have been identified.

4 hours ago

Publicity photo of Tool (from left, Maynard James Keenan, Justin Chancellor, Danny Carey and Adam J...

Kevin Stone

Tool returning to Phoenix with February concert at Footprint Center

Tool, the revered prog-metal outfit fronted by Arizona resident and wine mogul Maynard James Keenan, is heading back to Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Photo via GoFundMe shows Cochise County Deputy Christopher Oletski, was injured Sept. 28, 2023, dur...

Kevin Stone

Arizona deputy shows improvement after suffering serious injuries in fall off bridge

The Arizona deputy who was seriously injured when he fell off a bridge last month is making significant improvements.

7 hours ago

Doctor looking at patient...

KTAR.com

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix gets over $16M to help lead ALS research consortium

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix was awarded over $16 million to help lead a national Lou Gehrig's disease clinical research project.

8 hours ago

Charlie Kirk introduces Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Flori...

Associated Press

How Donald Trump’s MAGA movement elevated Valley resident Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump's MAGA movement has been lucrative for Valley resident Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Multiple big Arizona lottery wins as Powerball grows upwards of $1.7 billion