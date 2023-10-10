PHOENIX — There were five local $50,000 Powerball winners in Saturday’s drawing and four local $50,000 winners in Monday’s drawing according to the Arizona Lottery. Those winners included several from the Phoenix area, northern Arizona and Pinal County.

The Powerball jackpot has since soared upwards of $1.7 billion and is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run. The record for the most Powerball drawings in a jackpot run is 41. Only the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022, remains larger. The Powerball jackpot was previously won in California on July 19 by a ticket worth $1.08 billion.

The $1.7 billion is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Most jackpot winners opt for cash instead, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Saturday’s winners:

Walmart – 1741 E Florence Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Bashas – 2323 W Hwy 70, Thatcher, AZ

Swift Travel Center – 3099 W Shamrell Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ

Circle K – 2182 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ – WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

Cornville Market – 9420 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ – WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

Monday’s winners

Sunmart – 18221 Tom Wells Rd, Ehrenberg, AZ

Fry’s Food Store – 3255 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ

Arco AM/PM – 20838 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

Quiktrip – 847 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

How to play the Powerball in Arizona

Players can choose quick pick and or select five white numbers and one red Powerball number. For an extra $1, winnings can be multiplied.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

Match five white balls and the Powerball

Match five white balls

Match four white balls and the Powerball

Match four white balls

Match three white balls and the Powerball

Match three white balls

Match two white balls and the Powerball

Match one white ball and the Powerball

Match the Powerball

The game odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

Can Arizona Lottery winners remain anonymous?

Players who win a jackpot of $100,000 or more can remain confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded. However, winners can elect to keep their name permanently confidential. The prize winner’s city and county of residence are not confidential.

When is the drawing and how can I watch?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. MST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and on the Powerball website.

