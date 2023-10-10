They’ve done so well on the road, I’m worried that the Diamondbacks coming home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night for Game 3 of their National League Divisional Series could jinx them!

I know — that’s stupid to suggest, because sweeping the Dodgers at home, in Phoenix, would be an awesome way to watch our young D-backs get all growed-up before we send them off to the National League Championship Series, where they would face the Phillies or the Braves.

But stupid is a big part of baseball — the major league sport that, strangely, attracts the most intellectuals as fans.

At least stupid superstitions are.

Think of the thousands of players who’ve avoided stepping on the foul line when taking the field, who refuse to talk about a no-hitter or a perfect game when the possibility of one exists.

Wade Boggs — who only ate chicken before a game and Bryce Harper — who eats waffles and takes seven showers.

I’m married to a Red Sox fan, so don’t get me started on how trading a chubby, former pitcher named Babe cursed her team. But that sounds a lot more logical than an angry goat managing to convince the baseball gods to keep the Chicago Cubs from winning the World Series for more than a hundred years.

Being a fan often means being superstitious — but at least my little superstition isn’t based on farm animals, pre-game meals or personal hygiene. Mine is based on evidence: The Diamondbacks had to go to Milwaukee and beat the Brewers to make it to their series against the Dodgers … where they won another two-in-a-row on the road… so, I’m biting off my nails in anticipation of what happens when the D-Backs come home!

Why would I even toy with the idea that us D-backs fans should be robbed of seeing the Dodgers swept here — in Phoenix?!?

I can’t explain it, but hope was handed to me by Peter Samore, who filled in for Jayme West on Arizona’s Morning News Tuesday morning. Hope that even though Wednesday night’s game will be in Phoenix, that still might not make it a home game.

See, Peter is a Dodgers fan (he can’t help it… Lord only knows what happens to the brains of Southern California natives like Peter) and he suggested to me that Dodgers fans will travel in big numbers and will be joined by the transplants like him … which could “California our Arizona” for one night and lead to what will feel like an away game at Chase Field.

A game that you'll be able to hear on Arizona Sports 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Unless, you think listening to the game could jinx the D-Backs… then please, don’t listen.

