PHOENIX — Tool, the revered prog-metal outfit fronted by Arizona resident and wine mogul Maynard James Keenan, is heading back to Phoenix for the first time in two years.

The Grammy Award-winning group will perform at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Feb. 9, 2024.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Members of the Tool Army fan club will have presale access starting Wednesday.

Tool’s last Arizona appearance was in January 2022, also at Footprint Center.

TOOL on February 9 for one night only at Footprint Center! Tickets On Sale Friday at 10 am pic.twitter.com/DBWZTZKgx5 — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) October 10, 2023

The upcoming Phoenix concert was announced along with a round of January and February tour dates with Elder as the opening act.

Tool — vocalist Keenan, bassist Justin Chancellor, drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Adam Jones — built a huge and loyal fan base over the years with a heavy, complex sound and visually stunning live shows.

Taking a deliberate approach to creating new music, the band has released just five full-length studio albums since forming in 1990, with 2019’s “Fear Inoculum” the most recent.

What else is Tool singer Maynard James Keenan up to?

After the upcoming Tool dates, Keenan will celebrate his 60th birthday in April with an untraditional concert tour that starts with two shows in Phoenix.

Keenan will front his other two bands — Puscifer and A Perfect Circle — when they join Primus for limited run of shows dubbed “Sessanta,” with members of all three groups onstage at the same time.

Tickets remain for an April 16 “Sessanta” date at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. It was added after a show on April 17, Keenan’s birthday, quickly sold out.

How large is Keenan’s Arizona wine business?

When he’s not working on his musical projects, Keenan runs an Arizona wine empire based in Jerome.

He owns Arizona’s Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, with over 100 acres of vineyards throughout the state.

The rocker opened the Four 8 Wineworks tasting room last year in Cottonwood, not far from his Merkin Vineyards Osteria.

His other ventures include a Merkin Vineyards wine bar in Old Town Scottsdale and Caduceus Cellars and Four 8 Wineworks tasting rooms in Jerome.

