New built-to-rent luxury community opens in Avondale

PHOENIX — A new build-to-rent development has officially opened in Avondale, according to developer, Mark-Taylor Companies.

The community, Ironwood Homes at River Run, is located at 11951 W. Windsor Ave.

It features 103 detached two-story homes with three- and four-bedroom floorplan options. In addition, the homes have open-concept interiors, nine-foot ceilings, large kitchen islands, private side yards, two-car garages and smart technology. The community also includes a resort-style pool, spa fitness center, outdoor kitchen, gated entry and a tot lot.

Mark-Taylor said each home offers high-end features, first-class amenities and low maintenance of renting.

“Capturing the best qualities of suburban living, we are pleased to introduce this new development to the Avondale community – creating more quality spaces to call home,” Andrew Podore, managing director of multifamily investments at Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a press release.

The community was developed by Sunstone Two Tree, a national rental housing developer and operator. The company renovates and manages existing multifamily assets while developing single-family rental communities.

