PHOENIX – Registered voters in six Maricopa County cities, including Phoenix, and nearly two dozen school districts can expect to see ballots in their mailbox soon.

The county will start mailing out ballots for the Nov. 7 jurisdictional elections on Wednesday.

The November Jurisdictional Elections are coming up on November 7, 2023!🗓️ Tomorrow, October 10, is the last day for those living in participating jurisdictions to register to vote for these elections. Details about the elections, important dates, and more can be found here:… — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) October 9, 2023

All qualified voters living in the participating jurisdictions will be sent ballots automatically, even those who aren’t on the Active Early Voting List.

Tuesday is the last day to register and be eligible. Check your registration status at BeBallotReady.vote.

How can voters cast ballots in upcoming Maricopa County elections?

Voters will have the option of mailing in their completed ballots, dropping them off at a secure drop box location or voting in person with a replacement ballot.

Oct. 31 is the recommended last day to put ballots back in the mail to ensure they are received by Election Day. Ballots that arrive after the polls close aren’t counted.

Visit Locations.Maricopa.Vote to find out when and where the drop boxes and in-person voting centers will operate.

What Valley cities, school districts are holding jurisdictional elections?

Five Maricopa County cities – El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Phoenix and Surprise – will have bond questions on their jurisdictional election ballots. Litchfield Park residents will vote on whether to adopt a city charter, and they will also elect 14 candidates to the Board of Freeholders to guide the charter formation process.

In addition, 23 Valley school districts are holding elections on bonds, M&O (maintenance and operation) and DAA (district additional assistance) overrides and lease/sale/exchanges.

Here’s the list of districts with questions on the Nov. 7 ballots:

Agua Fria Union: Bond.

Alhambra Elementary: Lease/site sale/exchange.

Avondale Elementary: Bond.

Deer Valley Unified: Bond; M&O override.

Fountain Hills Unified: Bond; lease/site sale/exchange.

Fowler Elementary: M&O override.

Gila Bend Unified: M&O override.

Gilbert Unified: Bond; M&O override.

Glendale Elementary: Bond; M&O override; DAA override; Lease/site sale exchange.

Kyrene Elementary: Bond; DAA override.

Liberty Elementary: Bond.

Litchfield Elementary: Bond.

Littleton Elementary: M&O override.

Madison Elementary: Bond; M&O override.

Mesa Public Schools: Bond; M&O override.

Osborn Elementary: Bond; M&O override.

Paradise Valley Unified: Bond.

Pendergast Elementary: Bond; M&O override.

Phoenix Union: Bond.

Queen Creek Unified: Bond; M&O override; DAA override.

Scottsdale Unified: M&O override.

Tolleson Elementary: Bond.

Tolleson Union: Bond.

