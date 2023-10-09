Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to open later in October

Oct 9, 2023, 3:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – It’s only a matter of days until the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has its grand opening.

The sportsbook will open its doors on Oct. 20, according to a Monday press release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at 1 p.m. with PGA Tour and DraftKings executives.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will place the ceremonial first bet.

What is the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale?

The DraftKings Sportsbook, which sits across the street from the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course clubhouse, was developed under a first-of-its-kind agreement with the PGA Tour.

The 13,000-square-foot facility will feature 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, plus 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.

Other amenities include a restaurant and an outdoor/patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.

Patrons must be 21 to enter the wagering lounge, but the restaurant and patio will be available to guests of all ages.

Where else can you wager on sports in metro Phoenix?

The TPC Scottsdale venue will be the Valley’s fourth brick-and-mortar sportsbook affiliated with a pro sports organization. The others are facilities run by FanDuel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Caesars at Chase Field in Phoenix and BetMGM at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM also offer online wagering in Arizona.

