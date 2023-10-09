Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Son, father dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Phoenix home

Oct 9, 2023, 8:15 AM

File photo of a Phoenix, Arizona, crime scene. A 19-year-old man apparently fatally shot his father...

A 19-year-old man apparently fatally shot his father before taking his own life in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 19-year-old man apparently shot his father before turning the gun on himself Sunday morning in a possible murder-suicide in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Preliminary information suggests that Daniel Windus fatally shot 54-year-old Preston Windus inside a house before walking out to his vehicle and taking his own life, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the home near 40th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, south of Thunderbird Road, around 5:45 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said she believed her son shot her husband.

They found Daniel Windus dead in a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.

The woman who called 911 came out and told officers her husband had been shot inside and expressed concerns that there could be hazards in the residence.

Tactical Support Bureau officers were called in, and they confirmed Preston Windus was dead inside the home. No hazardous items were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

