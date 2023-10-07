PHOENIX — A border patrol agent and his K-9 partner discovered and seized more than 130 pounds of narcotics near Amado, which is south of Tucson.

The seizure occurred Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. when a Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and dog found four abandoned duffel bags near the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint.

The bags contained 71 pounds of meth and 63.3 pounds of fentanyl.

“This narcotics seizure is significant,” Tucson sector chief patrol agent John R. Modlin said in a press release.

“It not only demonstrates the hard work of this dedicated canine team but also illustrates the need for our agents to be in the field, doing what they do best. In this case, that’s keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our nation’s communities.”

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

