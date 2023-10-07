Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man shot, killed after allegedly entering house in Phoenix by force

Oct 7, 2023, 12:30 PM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a home intruder late Thursday in Phoenix.

Ricky Gomez, 30, was shot and later died after allegedly entering a house near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road by force, according to a press release.

When police arrived at the house around 11 p.m. they found Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The owner of the house was not arrested, although an investigation is ongoing.

