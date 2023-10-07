Man shot, killed after allegedly entering house in Phoenix by force
Oct 7, 2023, 12:30 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a home intruder late Thursday in Phoenix.
Ricky Gomez, 30, was shot and later died after allegedly entering a house near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road by force, according to a press release.
When police arrived at the house around 11 p.m. they found Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The owner of the house was not arrested, although an investigation is ongoing.
