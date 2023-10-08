Of the approximately 68,000 ESA students, a large number reside in some of the state’s largest school districts.

Since the beginning of universal expansion, ESA enrollments in the Scottsdale Unified School District have grown by over 1,000%. Paradise Valley Unified and Deer Valley Unified grew by about 700%. Tucson and Mesa Unified saw ESA growth by 300%.

ESA enrollment rates are big in smaller districts as well when adjusting for population. Using census estimates for the under-18 population in each district, ABC15 found that Colorado City Unified School District, situated on the border between Arizona and Utah, had the largest rate of enrollment; 152 per 1,000 students.

The other leading districts include Young Elementary District, Fort Thomas Unified, Ash Creek Elementary District, Concho Elementary District and San Carlos Unified District.

Most of these districts are located on or near federal and state-recognized tribal land.

Students residing on tribal land were eligible for an ESA award prior to universal expansion.

Read the full story on ABC15 Arizona

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.