‘Rocky Horror’ to tour in Phoenix with original cast member

Oct 7, 2023, 7:15 AM

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them ...

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them is stopping in Phoenix with one of the original movie stars, Barry Bostwick. The show in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theatre will take place Monday at 8 p.m.(Photo by Dennis Parrington)

(Photo by Dennis Parrington)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them is stopping in Phoenix with one of the original movie stars.

Barry Bostwick, who played “Brad Majors” in the movie, will stop in the Valley, as well as San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami and Pittsburgh. The show in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theatre will take place Monday at 8 p.m.

“Forty-eight years ago, Susan Sarandon and I jumped off a plane in London and into a world we never could have expected to be honoring and celebrating all these years later,” Bostwick said in a release. “A family of weirdos and consummate professionals.

“‘Rocky’ has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And ‘dammit Janet’! I have made nerds cool.”

The show in Phoenix will feature a meet-and-greet, a costume contest and a performance by a local “shadow cast” while the unedited film will be shown behind them.

Also touring is Patricia Quinn, who played “Magenta,” in the film. Her tour will feature in Boston, Baltimore and New Haven, Conn.

The two tours will collide in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31 for a special Halloween show.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick and Quinn. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information on the show, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

