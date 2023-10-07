Close
Second Sundays on Mill returns to downtown Tempe this weekend

Oct 7, 2023, 6:30 AM

Second Sundays is returning to Tempe's Mill Avenue this weekend. (Downtown Tempe photo).

(Downtown Tempe photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Second Sundays on Mill is returning to downtown Tempe this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free-admission, family-friendly outdoor market located on Mill Avenue between Third Street and University Drive will exhibit live music and entertainment, snack vendors, homemade goods and gifts from local artisans and more.

This Sunday’s event includes Tempe’s Got Talent! The talent showcase will feature musicians, poets, jugglers, hula hoopers and more.

In addition, the event will showcase music from The Ganga Jala Band, Tom Stitzer, Tindal Muzic, Serena Nicolle, SunKissed Music and Jenna Rae.

Food and drinks from Maui Wowie, Firehouse Kettle Corn, Sunset Freeze and The Salted Knot will be available for purchase.

Some of the other activities and fun include SomeZoni Girls Pop-Up Roller Skate Rink, Mini Golf On The Go, Furious Styles Crew, Doodle Crafting with Tempe Community Arts, Juggler and Stilt Walker, Hula Hooper, Big Games, Spinny Chairs, Sidewalk Chalk and Slow Flow Meditation at 10:30 a.m. with Arizona Yoga Co.

The event returns Nov. 12 and will run through April.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Second Sundays on Mill returns to downtown Tempe this weekend