ARIZONA NEWS

Only 1 metro Phoenix freeway to have closure this weekend

Oct 6, 2023, 4:05 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Just one freeway in metro Phoenix has a scheduled closure this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

In Mesa, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will also be closed.

What other restrictions are on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend?

In Tempe, the westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp from southbound State Route 43 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic switch as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound I-10 ramp at Broadway Road will also be closed.

Finally, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights for pavement maintenance.

