ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how you can buy a piece of Arizona’s former shipping container border wall

Oct 9, 2023, 4:35 AM

Portions of the shipping container border wall that sat at Arizona's southern border will be up for sale soon. (Arizona Governor's Office via AP)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona is set to start auctioning off a portion of its shipping container wall that was used at the southern border under former Gov. Doug Ducey.

Five 40-foot containers will be available for purchase through the state’s online auction platform starting Oct. 16.

What’s the bidding process for the shipping container wall?

One auction will be for three containers, while there will be single auctions for the other two.

Starting bids will be at $2,000 per container. Bid increments are smaller when the bid price is low and will balloon as the price increases.

Bidding will be open for 14 days and the State Surplus will make more containers available every two weeks.

Transportation of the containers will fall on the winning bidders, who have 30 days to move them.

Bidders will have to create a free account at least seven days before auctions open to be eligible.

Why was the shipping container wall removed from the border?

More than 2,000 containers remain from the wall that started being built in August 2022.

Ducey began to dismantle portions of the barrier in December 2022, while the federal government committed to putting up a new wall in the Yuma area.

The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized on federal and tribal land.

The Department of Justice would have moved for a temporary restraining order if the agreement wasn’t reached, according to the filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

