PHOENIX – If you were hoping Phoenix’s 100-degree temperatures were behind us when September ended, we’ve got some bad news.

After October started with several days in the 80s, the Valley is experiencing a warming trend that’s expected to push the highs back into triple digits.

“We’re going to be seeing temperatures trend up through the weekend,” Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

“Friday, that will be the day we will see temperatures peak, looking at a high of around 104 degrees in Phoenix, which is about 10 degrees above normal.”

The triple-digit highs are expected start Thursday and hang around until early next week.

“As of right now our forecast keeps temperatures above 100 through Monday,” Smith said. “By Tuesday, temperatures will be flirting with 100 degrees, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

Does Phoenix usually have 100-degree days in October?

It’s not unusual for Phoenix to see temperatures reach the century mark in October. The average date for the final 100-degree day of the year is Oct. 5, and the latest triple-digit day on record is Oct. 27, Smith said.

However, Friday’s forecast high is close to the record of 105 degrees for the date.

One Phoenix record that’s not in danger in this year of record-breaking heat is for most 100-degree days. The 2023 total was at 121 days through Wednesday, including all but seven days in July-September, well short of the 2020 record of 145.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

