PHOENIX – A man died after getting hit twice by the same vehicle in Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 7:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man apparently was crossing 43rd Avenue midblock near Glendale Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle heading north.

“This vehicle was then struck by another vehicle traveling northbound, causing the first vehicle to again strike the man,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

“Additional details about this collision remain part of the ongoing investigation.”

Both drivers involved remained at the scene. Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor.

