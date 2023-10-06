Close
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting from over the weekend

Oct 6, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:22 am

two people are charged with first-degree murder after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborh...

Eric Norwood, 41, and Brenda Beachem, 30, were arrested and booked for the murder of 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos last weekend. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A second suspect in a fatal Phoenix neighborhood shooting from over the weekend was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Brenda Beachem, 30, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder during a crime. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Police took Eric Norwood, 41, into custody earlier in the week, booking him on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery. His bond was set at $1 million.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Northern Avenue and Interstate 17 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to court documents, they found 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Villalobos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness said they came outside after hearing a gunshot and a vehicle crashing. The victim’s pickup truck had crashed into other vehicles near where he was found.

One of the witnesses saw a man and a woman running away and provided a description to police.

Officers found two people matching the description nearby and detained them after a foot chase. Norwood was arrested at the time.

According to the probable cause statement for Norwood’s arrest, police found a 9mm handgun and a holster with blood in the area where they chased after him.

The investigation continued and evidence was developed to arrest Beachem, the woman who was with Norwood when he was stopped.

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting from over the weekend