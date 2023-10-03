PHOENIX — A man died after being struck by a train on Sunday evening in Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 7:50 p.m. following reports that a person was hit by the train, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was found with injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the man was walking toward the tracks and fell, police said.

The train operator attempted to stop but was unable to do so in time, according to police.

No charges are expected for the operator of the train.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was impaired.

No other information was available.

