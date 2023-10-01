Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former youth coaches bring open group fitness to Mesa with D1Training franchise

Oct 1, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: Oct 2, 2023, 8:55 am

Members of the east Mesa D1 Training staff pose. The fitness center is set to open Oct. 9, 2023....

D1 Training is set to open in east Mesa on Oct. 9, 2023. (Facebook Photo/D1 Training East Mesa)

(Facebook Photo/D1 Training East Mesa)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


On Oct. 9, D1Training will have a new franchise in East Mesa near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue.

Franchise owners James and Megan Lefebvre have coached youth athletes for decades. Megan spent 15 years coaching youth gymnastics and currently teaches group fitness classes. James coached boys and girls varsity basketball at the high school level.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop their physical abilities in a supportive and structured environment. D1 Training prioritizes delivering top-notch training to individuals of all ages, and we are confident in the positive influence this will bring to the community,” said Megan Lefebvre.

D1 Mesa offers four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult.

RELATED STORIES

Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning and cool down.

Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 85 performance centers open with over 200 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.

Other D1 Training franchisee owners around the country include Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Jeff Green, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Septem...

Kevin Stone

Republican Arizona congressman calls out own party after shutdown showdown

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona had some sharp words for his own party Monday in the wake of the latest government funding showdown.

8 minutes ago

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Water Services Department offers incentives for water conservation

The Phoenix Water Services Department is introducing new financial incentives for residents to promote sustainable water use and conservation.

4 hours ago

ARCHES ASU...

Brandon Gray

HUD awards ASU $3M grant for Arizona Research Center for Housing Equity and Sustainability

Arizona State University was chosen as one of four Hispanic Servicing institutions to receive a grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for research centers.

5 hours ago

An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Billion-dollar CrackerJax redevelopment project gets first approval in Scottsdale

The next billion-dollar development project in north Scottsdale took another step toward reality on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Kathleen Allen lifts light weights during an exercise activity at the FSL ReCreación Center on Sep...

Angelina Steel/Cronkite News

A national caregiver shortage strains organizations and families across the Valley

The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) ReCreación Center provides full-time care for Kathleen five days a week.

5 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 1

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Former youth coaches bring open group fitness to Mesa with D1Training franchise