On Oct. 9, D1Training will have a new franchise in East Mesa near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue.

Franchise owners James and Megan Lefebvre have coached youth athletes for decades. Megan spent 15 years coaching youth gymnastics and currently teaches group fitness classes. James coached boys and girls varsity basketball at the high school level.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop their physical abilities in a supportive and structured environment. D1 Training prioritizes delivering top-notch training to individuals of all ages, and we are confident in the positive influence this will bring to the community,” said Megan Lefebvre.

D1 Mesa offers four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult.

Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning and cool down.

Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 85 performance centers open with over 200 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.

Other D1 Training franchisee owners around the country include Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Jeff Green, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.