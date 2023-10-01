Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jamaican cuisine comes to West Valley with Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Oct 1, 2023, 5:45 AM

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot crew (Facebook)

BY KTAR.COM


Family-owned Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, featuring Jamaican cuisine and music, opened a West Valley location Saturday in Goodyear near McDowell and Dysart roads.

Their Phoenix location opened in 2017 at 4220 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix.

The menu features authentic Jamaican cuisine including patties, plantains, curry, ackee & salt fish and callaloo. Of course, there is a wide variety of jerk entrees, including chicken, pork and shrimp.

Rum Punch & Brunch is held Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and “Irie” Hour is Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant’s mantra is, “Come fi di food, stay fi di vibes!”

In connection with the community, Ocho Rios Jerk Spot has a partnership with the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona, a nonprofit organization to give back to the community.

The restaurant’s Phoenix location will have a Jamaican Jerk Roots Reggae Festival Oct. 14.

