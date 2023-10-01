Man shot and killed Friday night in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police detectives are seeking more information after officers found a man with a gunshot wound in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.

According to police, officers responding to an unknown trouble call in the area of Seventh and Jefferson streets found 33-year-old Leander Nephew who had been shot critically.

He was taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department personnel but did not survive his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information can call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

In August, Phoenix released preliminary crime statistics for the first six months of 2023. The police department said overall violent crime is down 2%, and overall property crime is down 19% compared to the first six months of 2022.

Violent crimes include homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and rape. Homicides and robberies have both seen more than a 10% decrease so far this year, according to the city of Phoenix.

