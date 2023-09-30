Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police seek assistance in locating endangered senior from Peoria

Sep 30, 2023, 12:45 PM

(Photo provided by Peoria Police Department.)

(Photo provided by Peoria Police Department.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man who has several medical conditions for which he receives treatment.

John Pothen was last seen Friday at approximately 6:30 a.m. when he left his residence near the intersection of 71st Avenue and W. Cactus Road riding a 2017 blue Harley Davidson Trike with Arizona license plate L630, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Police described Pothen as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-9, approximately 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

According to Pothen’s family members, he has several medical conditions and it is not normal for him to leave his residence unannounced.

Anyone who sees Pothen is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

(Photo provided by Arizona Bike Week.)

police tape crime scene stock image photo police lights blue and red light

A map from the city of Phoenix shows the location where the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix plans

(City of Buckeye Facebook Photo)

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona C

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,

Sanderson Ford

...

...

