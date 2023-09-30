Police seek assistance in locating endangered senior from Peoria

PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man who has several medical conditions for which he receives treatment.

John Pothen was last seen Friday at approximately 6:30 a.m. when he left his residence near the intersection of 71st Avenue and W. Cactus Road riding a 2017 blue Harley Davidson Trike with Arizona license plate L630, according to a press release.

Police described Pothen as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-9, approximately 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

According to Pothen’s family members, he has several medical conditions and it is not normal for him to leave his residence unannounced.

Anyone who sees Pothen is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

