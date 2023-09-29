PHOENIX — A military veteran is getting a brand new home in Gilbert through the Helping a Hero project and in partnership with the 100 Homes Challenge.

Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz is a double amputee after serving in Iraq as a sniper. He lost his legs after a supply truck he was driving hit an improvised explosive device and left him with other injuries in 2004.

The new home located near the intersection of Warner and Recker roads in Lennar’s Warner Meadow community is completely wheelchair accessible.

“Since being injured, I have never had an adapted home,” Bretz said in a release. “That I will now have freedom in my home and be able to take a shower alone and be safe, is just amazing.”

“I am forever grateful.”

The single-story home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, attached single-car garage, covered patio and a zero-entry shower.

Bretz is independent and uses prosthetics for part of the day. He has a 21-year-old daughter and is the founder of a nonprofit that helps veterans find housing.

Helping a Hero project is a Texas-based nonprofit that supports military personnel injured during the war on terror.

“Helping a Hero is thrilled to partner with Lennar to design a wheelchair accessible home for Brent and his family – complete with wider doors and hallways, an adapted bathroom and other safety features to ensure they have freedom inside their new home,” said Helping a Hero Home founder Meredith Iler.

The 100 Homes Challenge was started by Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and is a commitment to fund 25% of costs for the next 100 Helping a Hero homes that are built throughout the country.

