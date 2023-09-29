PHOENIX — Three Phoenix-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations will give early-bird customers free smoothies for a year Saturday as part of their three-day grand opening celebration.

The participating shops, which recently opened, are located at Cotton Lane and Yuma Road in Goodyear, Bell Road and 77th Avenue in Glendale (near Arrowhead Towne Center), and Thunderbird Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix.

The new locations operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The smoothie and juice bars are owned and operated by Joseph Omobogie and Dan and Nicolette Rudolph, who recently acquired eight existing Phoenix-area Tropical Smoothie Cafes.

What are the new Tropical Smoothie Cafes offering?

The grand opening specials start Friday, with $1.99 smoothies all day.

The biggest enticement of the weekend is set for Saturday morning, when the first 50 guests at each participating location will win one free smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

Also Saturday, flatbreads will be $3.99 all day.

The Sunday deal is flatbread combos for $5.

After the weekend, smoothies will be available for 99 cents with the purchase of a flatbread, wrap or sandwich through the end of October.

