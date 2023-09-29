Man wounded in shooting inside Phoenix convenience store
Sep 29, 2023, 7:00 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A man was wounded in a shooting inside a Phoenix convenience store Thursday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the Circle K at 16th and Washington streets around 9 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
No other information about the incident was made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.