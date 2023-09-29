Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man wounded in shooting inside Phoenix convenience store

Sep 29, 2023, 7:00 AM

A man was wounded in a shooting inside a Phoenix convenience store Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was wounded in a shooting inside a Phoenix convenience store Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Circle K at 16th and Washington streets around 9 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

No other information about the incident was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

