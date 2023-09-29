PHOENIX — Drivers in the West Valley can expect road closures for improvement projects this weekend on eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between Loop 303 and Dysart (Friday-Saturday).

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 (Saturday-Sunday).

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 and I-10. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/JvnG7oLEU8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 29, 2023

In Goodyear and Buckeye, eastbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Road from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

North and southbound Loop 303 ramps to eastbound I-10 are closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue is also closed.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

Are there other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

In Phoenix, southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) is closed.

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.