ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 in West Valley, State Route 143 in Phoenix among weekend freeway closures

Sep 29, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:50 am

(ADOT photos)...

(ADOT photos)

(ADOT photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Drivers in the West Valley can expect road closures for improvement projects this weekend on eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In Goodyear and Buckeye, eastbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Road from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

North and southbound Loop 303 ramps to eastbound I-10 are closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue is also closed.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

Are there other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

In Phoenix, southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) is closed.

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

