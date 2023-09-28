Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-area high temperatures expected to plummet from 100s to 80s in coming days

Sep 28, 2023, 4:35 AM

A woman holds a stack of sweaters. The Valley is expected to see a stretch of days with highs in th...

Sweater weather is coming to Phoenix. The Valley is expected to see a stretch of days with highs in the 80s starting Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Sweater weather? In Phoenix? Cool!

Temperatures are expected to take a nosedive this weekend after the Valley sees what could be its last triple-digit days of the year. The big chill is coming a week after the calendar flipped to fall, mercifully ending a historically hot and dry summer.

“It looks like the 100s may come to an end at the end of this week,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

“We’re looking for a big cooldown over the weekend.”

On average, Phoenix’s last 100-degree day has been Oct. 5.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re coming up on that day, and given the fact that it’s going to fall well below 100 this weekend, there is the possibility that we may … [see] our last 100-degree day on Friday,” O’Malley said.

“Still too early to say, but something to possibly look forward to.”

When will Phoenix start seeing highs in the 80s?

What’s more certain in the forecast is that the Valley could see a stretch of days with highs in the 80s starting Sunday, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

Phoenix hasn’t had a high temperature under 90 degrees since May 10.

The cooldown can’t come soon enough after a sweltering summer.

Phoenix experienced its hottest “meteorological summer” (June-August) since record-keeping began in 1895, including the hottest July and the second-hottest August. The daily average temperature of 97 degrees in June, July and August passed the previous record of 96.7 degrees set three years ago.

The city’s relentless summer heatwave included a record 31 consecutive days with temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

That streak helped make July in Phoenix the hottest month ever documented in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

Will Phoenix break record for driest monsoon season?

Meanwhile, the driest monsoon season ever recorded in Phoenix will come to an end Saturday. The season runs annually from June 15 through the end of September.

This season’s rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport gauges, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official data, is well below the previous record low of .35 inches in the 1924 season.

“Without any rain in the forecast, it looks like by Saturday, the end of the monsoon season, Sky Harbor will be sitting still at .15 inches and this will end up … being the driest monsoon on record,” O’Malley said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Central Arizona College Superstition Mountain Campus groundbreaking...

Brandon Gray

CAC Superstition Mountain Campus breaks ground on new buildings, renovations

Central Arizona College announced it is expanding its Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction with new buildings and renovations. 

3 hours ago

A band plays during a 2022 version of downtown Glendale's LiVE! concert series....

Kevin Stone

Downtown Glendale brings back ‘LiVE!’ concert series with new monthly format

Glendale's "LiVE!" downtown concert series, now a monthly event, returns this weekend with a new format and new location.

3 hours ago

A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Ari...

Caleb Scott/Cronkite News

Maricopa County air quality raises health concerns with affected minority communities

On Aug. 30, the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter issued a 2023 environmental report card that cited the American Lung Association’s report ranking Phoenix air the seventh worst city in the country for particle pollution and fifth worst for ozone level.

4 hours ago

President Joe Biden landed at Sky Harbor International Airport where he will honor late Senator Joh...

Brandon Gray

President Joe Biden arrives in Arizona, will honor John McCain in Tempe, road closures expected

President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday night in the Valley where he will honor the late Senator John McCain Thursday in Tempe. 

11 hours ago

El Mirage, Arizona, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail on Tuesday, Sept...

Kevin Stone

El Mirage holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for city’s first multi-use trail

The city of El Mirage held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the West Valley suburb’s first multi-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

12 hours ago

(Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Chandler increases grass removal rebate set to go into effect next month

The Chandler City Council has voted to increase its residential grass removal rebate tenfold and the change will go into effect at the start of October.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Phoenix-area high temperatures expected to plummet from 100s to 80s in coming days