ARIZONA NEWS

Valley kennels taking part in ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption discount event

Sep 27, 2023, 9:25 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


owner stands next to dog for photo owner stands next to dog for photo owner stands next to dog for photo owner stands next to dog for photo

PHOENIX — Several Valley and state shelters will participate in a national reduced-fee pet adoption event in October.

The “Empty the Shelters” event will take place Oct. 1-15 (not every shelter will participate for the full 15 days) at more than 345 organization across 42 states.

Bissell Pet Foundation supports participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted.

What’s the reason for the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event?

Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said the nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything experienced in more than a decade.

“The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” Bissell said in a press release.

“Our fall national ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets cross the country, helping shelters in this critical time.”

Which Arizona shelters are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation event?

There are 10 Arizona shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

Discounts vary by facility, but adopters will pay no more than $50 and local license fees during the event.

Since the start of “Empty the Shelters” in 2016, nearly 190,000 pets in the U.S. and Canada have found homes through the program.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

