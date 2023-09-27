Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Phoenix, no suspects detained

Sep 27, 2023, 5:44 AM

caution tape near a crime scene...

Phoenix police are searching for suspects involved in a stabbing after a man was hospitalized Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects involved in a stabbing after a man was hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said.

Offices responded to a stabbing call around 8 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and found a man with multiple lacerations, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, who has not been identified, said he was assaulted by two people near 19th Avenue and Colter Street, police said. He was not able to give a description of the suspects.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

RELATED STORIES

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

From left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice ...

Associated Press

Republican hopefuls face growing urgency to stop Donald Trump entering 2nd debate

Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president.

10 minutes ago

Cloud seeding...

Luke Forstner

In the right conditions, cloud seeding can provide water source for Arizona

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s last Water Watch Minute was about cloud seeding: how the technology works and how it has the potential to shore up water supplies, as long as specific conditions are met.

4 hours ago

Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes...

Brandon Gray

Report: Arizona sees high turnover of local election officials since 2020 presidential election

A new report from cross-partisan organization Issue One has found about 55%  of the chief local election officials are new since the November 2020 presidential election.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: David McIntyre shares how health care affects local veteran community

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead talks with David McIntyre, the president and CEO of Triwest Healthcare Alliance.

4 hours ago

A woman hangs off a climbing wall at Bouldering Project, a new fitness center in Tempe, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Bouldering Project, a massive indoor climbing gym, opens in Tempe

An expansive new Tempe fitness center will surely drive you up the wall -- and that's just the point at Bouldering Project.

4 hours ago

side by side photos of two businesses that received funding from Valley Metro...

KTAR.com

Program provides $1M for Valley businesses impacted by light rail projects

At least $1 million in funding has been given to Valley businesses impacted by construction on light rail projects.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Phoenix, no suspects detained