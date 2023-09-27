PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects involved in a stabbing after a man was hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said.

Offices responded to a stabbing call around 8 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and found a man with multiple lacerations, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, who has not been identified, said he was assaulted by two people near 19th Avenue and Colter Street, police said. He was not able to give a description of the suspects.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

