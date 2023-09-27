PHOENIX — An expansive new Tempe fitness center will surely drive you up the wall — and that’s just the point at Bouldering Project.

The 53,000-square-foot gym at Hardy and Alameda drives, between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue, is anchored by 19,000 square feet of space for indoor climbing walls and boulders.

Bouldering Project also has equipment for weightlifting and cardio plus studios for yoga and fitness classes.

The venue, which opened earlier this month, is holding an open house Saturday with facility tours, exclusive membership deals and more.

“Bouldering Project is unlike anything else in the Phoenix metro, and we have something for everyone: incredible indoor climbing walls with world-class setting, beautiful yoga and fitness spaces with some of the Valley’s best instructors, and so much more,” Kyle Wiggins, the company’s Arizona-based market director, said in a press release.

The Tempe location is Bouldering Project’s 11th nationwide and first in Arizona.

The fitness center is designed to double as a community hub, with activities such as parent’s night out, birthday parties, after-school climbing clubs and youth camps.

“We’re excited to bring Bouldering Project to new places because we believe our gyms make cities better and lives fuller,” Wiggins said. “We can’t wait for the community to see our space and experience everything Bouldering Project has to offer.”

