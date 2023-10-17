PHOENIX — A second man has been arrested in connection with an apparent home invasion attempt in south Phoenix that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers patrolling near Central Avenue and Baseline Road heard shots around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 and spotted a Black Chrysler speeding away, according to court documents.

They followed the car until it pulled into an industrial lot near Second Avenue and Broadway Road, where it crashed into a stack of wood pallets.

The driver, identified later as 23-year-old Omar Rivas, got out and started running away, but officers took him into custody, police said.

What did police find in the car after it crashed?

Officers then found two injured people still in the car.

Mia Padilla, who was in the back seat, had multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities, according to court records. The 19-year-old woman died after being taken to a hospital.

A man in the front passenger seat, identified later as 22-year-old Ricardo Mendoza Sanchez, had been shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

How was crash connected to Phoenix home invasion incident?

While officers were dealing with the scene at the industrial lot, a man reported an armed robbery at his home near Second Avenue and Broadway Road. Police determined the incidents were related.

The resident said he was pistol-whipped but was able to retrieve his semiautomatic rifle from a bedroom during the home invasion, according to court documents. He said he shot at the assailants to chase them off and continued firing as they drove away in a Black Chrysler.

“The homeowner was questioned and released pending further investigation,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

Who was arrested after Phoenix home invasion incident?

Rivas, the driver, was booked into jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The murder charge was included because a person was killed during the alleged commission of other crimes.

Mendoza Sanchez, the injured passenger, was released from medical care three weeks after the incident and taken into custody. He was booked into jail Monday on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, robbery and assault.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of a story that was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

