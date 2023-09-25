Close
Country singer Cody Johnson coming to Glendale on ‘The Leather Tour’

Sep 25, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Country singer Cody Johnson will make a stop in Glendale early next year as part of “The Leather Tour.”

Johnson will play at Desert Diamond Arena on Jan. 27, he announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Johnson will be joined by fellow country singers Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael in Glendale on the tour named after his upcoming fifth major studio album, which is scheduled to be released Nov. 3.

The singer hasn’t performed in the Phoenix area since January 2020, when he was a headliner at the Bird’s Nest at the WM Phoenix Open.

Johnson’s most popular songs to date are “Til You Can’t,” “Human” and “On My Way to You.”

He was honored as a CMT Artist of the Year winner in 2022.

