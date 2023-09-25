PHOENIX — Country singer Cody Johnson will make a stop in Glendale early next year as part of “The Leather Tour.”

Johnson will play at Desert Diamond Arena on Jan. 27, he announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hitting the road in 2024 for #TheLeatherTour with my buds @JustinColeMoore, @janson_chris & @dilloncmusic. Support varies by market. Tickets are on sale 10/6, so head to https://t.co/sGHRNfR3FR for all the info. We can’t wait to see y’all out there! #Leather #COJONation pic.twitter.com/9wdMWVYahk — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) September 25, 2023

Johnson will be joined by fellow country singers Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael in Glendale on the tour named after his upcoming fifth major studio album, which is scheduled to be released Nov. 3.

The singer hasn’t performed in the Phoenix area since January 2020, when he was a headliner at the Bird’s Nest at the WM Phoenix Open.

Johnson’s most popular songs to date are “Til You Can’t,” “Human” and “On My Way to You.”

He was honored as a CMT Artist of the Year winner in 2022.

