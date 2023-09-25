PHOENIX – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a west Phoenix apartment complex last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a complex near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 11 p.m. Thursday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Stefon Harris, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified Isaiah King, 32, as the suspected shooter.

After King was located and arrested, police said he admitted to the crime during questioning.

King was booked Friday into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including second-degree murder.

His bond was set at $750,000.

