ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made after fatal shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

Sep 25, 2023, 10:00 AM

Mugshot of Isaiah King, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 21, ...

Isaiah King is accused of fatally shooting a man in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 21, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a west Phoenix apartment complex last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a complex near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 11 p.m. Thursday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Stefon Harris, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified Isaiah King, 32, as the suspected shooter.

After King was located and arrested, police said he admitted to the crime during questioning.

King was booked Friday into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including second-degree murder.

His bond was set at $750,000.

Arizona News

Photos of the Carnegie Medal and Mesa's Jonathon Baez, was selected to receive the prestigious awar...

Kevin Stone

Mesa hero who saved girls from burning apartment gets Carnegie Medal

A Mesa hero who saved two girls from an apartment fire last year was selected to receive a prestigious Carnegie Medal for his act of extraordinary bravery.

4 minutes ago

Hobbs sits at a table with representatives of the Korean International Trade Association...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs returns to Arizona from east Asia after meeting industry leaders

Gov. Katie Hobbs returned to Arizona on Friday after concluding a weeklong trip to Taiwan and South Korea to strengthen economic ties.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

KTAR.com

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend’s house

A Mesa police officer fatally shot an armed man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police investigating 2 south Phoenix homicides from over the weekend

Investigations are underway after two people were found fatally shot Sunday morning in separate south Phoenix shootings, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced after attempted child sex trafficking...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking

An Arizona man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

7 hours ago

The Boys and Girls Club city facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd is set to be renovated thanks to an a...

Serena O'Sullivan

East Valley city approves $1.3 million renovation of Boys and Girls Club facility

The city of Chandler said it approved an amended lease agreement to renovate the Chandler Compadres facility for $1.3 million last week.

7 hours ago

