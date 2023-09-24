Eastbound Loop 202 closed for multi-car crash leaving 1 dead
Sep 24, 2023, 8:37 AM | Updated: 9:30 am
(AZ511 Photo)
PHOENIX — Authorities closed eastbound traffic on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street early Sunday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while attempting to render aid to others from a prior collision.
According to police, a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash near Interstate 17 and Durango Street was involved in a second crash on the Red Mountain Freeway at the Loop 202 and 32nd Street.
Two citizens stopped to assist that driver when one of the two people, described as a good Samaritan by police, was struck and killed.
Two other drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and impairment has not been ruled out as a factor contributing to the crashes.
A 5-month-old boy was also taken to the hospital in stable condition and authorities mentioned that five vehicles were involved in the crash.
The roadway reopened around 9:30 a.m.
