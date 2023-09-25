Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking

Sep 25, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:50 am

Arizona man sentenced after attempted child sex trafficking...

Many judges use small mallets made out of hardwood to call for attention or order in a courtroom. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking on Thursday, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Adan Ivan Munoz Espinoza, 36, was initially arrested in January.

That’s when a Phoenix Police detective caught him in a sting operation, officials said.

He failed at his attempted child sex trafficking, officials said

“In January of this year, the Phoenix Police Department began an undercover investigation in which a detective went online posing as a 16-year-old girl,” the office said.

RELATED STORIES

“Espinoza invited the ‘girl’ to engage in sex with him and offered $80 for the act,” according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “He even made arrangements to meet the ‘child’ at a nearby store.”

A jury found him guilty of one count of child sex trafficking last month, officials said. After serving his 7-year sentence, he’ll have to register as a sex offender.

“We are grateful for the hard work and collaboration with law enforcement on this case,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.

“By holding Espinoza accountable for his actions, our prosecutors have made Maricopa County a safer place for all, especially for our children.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man dead after being fatally shot over the weekend in south Phoenix

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in south Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

2 minutes ago

The Boys and Girls Club city facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd is set to be renovated thanks to an a...

Serena O'Sullivan

East Valley city approves $1.3 million renovation of Boys and Girls Club facility

The city of Chandler said it approved an amended lease agreement to renovate the Chandler Compadres facility for $1.3 million last week.

1 hour ago

(Phoenix Police Department Photo/via YouTube)...

KTAR.com

Police share body cam footage related to fatal shooting of alleged carjacker in Glendale

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage related to an early September shooting of an alleged carjacker on Friday.

2 hours ago

Birdcall storefront...

Brandon Gray

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the grand opening of its second Arizona location in the Valley.

10 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-24

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

12 hours ago

(Public Domain Photo)...

KTAR.com

Salt River Project celebrates National Drive Electric Week

Salt River Project is celebrating 2023 National Drive Electric Week with rebates on electric charging stations for personal use and for businesses.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking