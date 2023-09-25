PHOENIX — The city of Chandler said last week it plans to spend over a million dollars to renovate a facility that provides various community services.

“The city has budgeted approximately $1.3 million toward renovations this fiscal year,” the city announced on Sept. 15.

This new 10-year lease agreement will launch a “major renovation” of Chandler Compadres, a branch of the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley. The facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd. is due for a facelift, the city announced.

“It’s now time for another investment in the facility to continue providing quality services to Chandler youth,” the city said.

New changes for the Chandler Compadres branch

The multimillion dollar renovation project will add a few upgrades, such as:

A state-of-the-art teen center

A new front lobby and conference room with enhanced safety features

A new game room

“As part of this amended lease agreement, the city will have priority access to the premises,” Chandler announced. “This expands the city’s ability to serve additional youth and provide more recreational uses in the surrounding area.”

In other words, officials can set up events at the facility’s gymnasium and athletic fields during non-business hours. That way, Chandler can use this space when the Boys and Girls Club isn’t active.

What impact will this renovation have on the Chandler community?

The city’s announcement said the Boys and Girls Club will continue to promote its programs to the Chandler community. However, the lease agreement will include a few new measures, like:

Reaching out to low-income Chandler residents

Providing financial assistance when funds are available

Serving Chandler’s public housing residents without fees

Providing snacks and meals for city residents

Conducting yearly surveys

“This new lease will continue through July 2033, with an option for an additional 10-year extension,” the city said. “The club’s staff also will be required to participate in events and initiatives impacting the surrounding community.” That includes back-to-school events and holiday drives.

The Chandler Compadres branch has also has donated $1 million to afterschool transportation services, the city said.

