Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman indicted for trying to smuggle almost 95 pounds of meth from Mexico

Sep 23, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A federal grand jury indicted an Arizona woman last week for trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Rosa Villanueva, 39, faces two counts: possessing meth with the intention to sell and importing drugs into the country, according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Villanueva, who was from Somerton in in Yuma County, allegedly tried to smuggle the drugs on Aug. 16.

A drug-sniffing canine detected the drugs in her car while she drove through the San Luis port of entry from Mexico to the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 161 drug packages hidden throughout her car, the office said. That amounted to almost 95 pounds of meth.

“Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browse...

Data Doctors

Arizona tech tips: How to clear your browsing data

Q: I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browser? A: Here's what you need to know.

46 minutes ago

(Salt River Project Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP invests $2.6 million in innovative research projects at Arizona universities

The Salt River Project has announced it has invested more than $2.6 million in 36 projects with several Arizona universities.

2 hours ago

Preliminary renderings submitted to the city of Phoenix in 2018 show the original design concept fo...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix

A group of developers has moved forward with plans for a significant downtown Phoenix hotel that was proposed five years ago but never built.

2 hours ago

office building with trees...

SuElen Rivera

2 Phoenix Biltmore-area office buildings sell for $72.1 million

Two large office buildings that sit along the heart of the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix recently sold for $72.1 million. 

11 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jers...

Associated Press

3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet

The third Republican presidential debate will be held in Miami on Nov. 8, a day after several states hold off-year elections.

12 hours ago

During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal ...

Associated Press

The fall equinox is here. What does that mean?

The equinox arrives on Saturday, marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere. But what does that actually mean?

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona woman indicted for trying to smuggle almost 95 pounds of meth from Mexico