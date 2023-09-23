Arizona woman indicted for trying to smuggle almost 95 pounds of meth from Mexico

PHOENIX — A federal grand jury indicted an Arizona woman last week for trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country, officials said.

Rosa Villanueva, 39, faces two counts: possessing meth with the intention to sell and importing drugs into the country, according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Villanueva, who was from Somerton in in Yuma County, allegedly tried to smuggle the drugs on Aug. 16.

A drug-sniffing canine detected the drugs in her car while she drove through the San Luis port of entry from Mexico to the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 161 drug packages hidden throughout her car, the office said. That amounted to almost 95 pounds of meth.

“Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

