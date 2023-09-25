Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Indoor family fun park concept set for Arizona debut in West Valley

Sep 25, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:45 am

A new family entertainment facility is expected to open at a retail center in Peoria. (Avison Young...

A new family entertainment facility is expected to open at a retail center in Peoria. (Avison Young Photo)

(Avison Young Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL STAFF


Slick City Action Park, an indoor entertainment center, has signed a lease for nearly 35,000 square feet in Peoria, its first location in Arizona.

The facility will feature indoor slides, air courts, four-level soft play, a trapeze, and a zip line for all ages at 7518 W. Thunderbird Road. It will also feature food and beverage options and 3,000 square feet of event space for parties and community and corporate events.

Slick City Action Park will be located within an 85,000-square-foot retail center called Thunderbird Plaza at the northwest corner of 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the southern portion of a former Basha’s grocery store.

James DeCremer and Matt Milinovich, principals at Avison Young, represented the landlord in the lease, ACP Management. The Peoria location will be Slick City Action Park’s fourth location nationwide. The Missouri-based company also has parks in Denver, St. Louis and Katy, Texas.

“They are in the process of transforming the space into a fun-filled action park with innovative, family-friendly attractions that will provide a welcome venue to the local community. There has been a post-pandemic rebound for events, entertainment and dining as people seek to spend their free time participating in unique experiential activities,” DeCremer said in a statement.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police investigating 2 south Phoenix homicides from over the weekend

Investigations are underway after two people were found fatally shot Sunday morning in separate south Phoenix shootings, authorities said. 

57 minutes ago

Arizona man sentenced after attempted child sex trafficking...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking

An Arizona man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

2 hours ago

The Boys and Girls Club city facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd is set to be renovated thanks to an a...

Serena O'Sullivan

East Valley city approves $1.3 million renovation of Boys and Girls Club facility

The city of Chandler said it approved an amended lease agreement to renovate the Chandler Compadres facility for $1.3 million last week.

2 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Department Photo/via YouTube)...

KTAR.com

Police share body cam footage related to fatal shooting of alleged carjacker in Glendale

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage related to an early September shooting of an alleged carjacker on Friday.

2 hours ago

Birdcall storefront...

Brandon Gray

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the grand opening of its second Arizona location in the Valley.

11 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-24

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Indoor family fun park concept set for Arizona debut in West Valley