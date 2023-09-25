Indoor family fun park concept set for Arizona debut in West Valley

Slick City Action Park, an indoor entertainment center, has signed a lease for nearly 35,000 square feet in Peoria, its first location in Arizona.

The facility will feature indoor slides, air courts, four-level soft play, a trapeze, and a zip line for all ages at 7518 W. Thunderbird Road. It will also feature food and beverage options and 3,000 square feet of event space for parties and community and corporate events.

Slick City Action Park will be located within an 85,000-square-foot retail center called Thunderbird Plaza at the northwest corner of 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the southern portion of a former Basha’s grocery store.

James DeCremer and Matt Milinovich, principals at Avison Young, represented the landlord in the lease, ACP Management. The Peoria location will be Slick City Action Park’s fourth location nationwide. The Missouri-based company also has parks in Denver, St. Louis and Katy, Texas.

“They are in the process of transforming the space into a fun-filled action park with innovative, family-friendly attractions that will provide a welcome venue to the local community. There has been a post-pandemic rebound for events, entertainment and dining as people seek to spend their free time participating in unique experiential activities,” DeCremer said in a statement.

