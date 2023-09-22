Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert woman accused of shooting husband because he wanted divorce

Sep 22, 2023, 11:15 AM

Mugshot of Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert, Arizona, who is accused of shooting her estrange husba...

Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert, Arizona, is accused of shooting her estrange husband in Prescott on Sept. 20, 2023. (Prescott Police Department Photo)

(Prescott Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Gilbert woman was arrested this week after allegedly shooting her estranged husband in Prescott, apparently because he wanted a divorce, authorities said.

Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is accused of shooting her 80-year-old husband in a domestic violence incident just after midnight Wednesday after driving from the couple’s Gilbert home to their residence in Prescott, the Prescott Police Department said.

Jon Pasqualetto had been living in Prescott while he and his wife were separated.

What happened before, after shooting in Prescott?

“The suspect reported that when she arrived the victim was in bed, and she came into the bedroom where a verbal argument ensued about the divorce,” Prescott Police said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“When he told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wasn’t changing his mind, she produced a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed.”

Jon Pasqualetto was hit in the wrist. He was able to knock the gun from his wife’s hand during a physical altercation before escaping and calling 911 from a neighbor’s house, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Phoenix facility for additional treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Gilbert woman also accused of forgery, theft

In addition to the shooting, Christina Pasqualetto is accused of forging a check for $10,000 and cashing it, police said.

“The suspect admitted to the forgery and theft in an interview with detectives. A deposit slip was found in her purse by officers that matched the transaction,” Prescott Police said.

She was booked into Yavapai County Jail on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

North High School...

KTAR.com

Student at North High School in Phoenix arrested after being found with handgun

A student at North High School in Phoenix was arrested Thursday after he was found with a handgun on campus, authorities said.

18 minutes ago

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich sh...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix sandwich shop owner still feels weight of fight over Zone homeless encampment

A Phoenix sandwich shop owner is still feeling the weight of a four-year battle after a favorable ruling in the Zone homeless encampment lawsuit.

2 hours ago

Gas pump inside vehicle at station...

SuElen Rivera

Have gas prices topped out in Arizona? Experts weighs in

Gas prices are high across Arizona, but some experts believe prices have topped off and more relief could be on the horizon.

3 hours ago

Stock image of an ambulance. A woman died at the hospital after getting hit while she crossed a Pho...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in west Phoenix

A woman died after getting hit by a vehicle early Friday while she was walking across Indian School Road in west Phoenix.

4 hours ago

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera view of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Kyrene Road ...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized after getting shot on East Valley freeway

A man was injured Friday morning in a shooting on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, authorities said.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle with lights on at night. Authorities are investigatin...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in south Phoenix

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Seventh Street in south Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Gilbert woman accused of shooting husband because he wanted divorce