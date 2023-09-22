PHOENIX — A Gilbert woman was arrested this week after allegedly shooting her estranged husband in Prescott, apparently because he wanted a divorce, authorities said.

Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is accused of shooting her 80-year-old husband in a domestic violence incident just after midnight Wednesday after driving from the couple’s Gilbert home to their residence in Prescott, the Prescott Police Department said.

Jon Pasqualetto had been living in Prescott while he and his wife were separated.

What happened before, after shooting in Prescott?

“The suspect reported that when she arrived the victim was in bed, and she came into the bedroom where a verbal argument ensued about the divorce,” Prescott Police said in a press release.

“When he told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wasn’t changing his mind, she produced a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed.”

Jon Pasqualetto was hit in the wrist. He was able to knock the gun from his wife’s hand during a physical altercation before escaping and calling 911 from a neighbor’s house, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Phoenix facility for additional treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Gilbert woman also accused of forgery, theft

In addition to the shooting, Christina Pasqualetto is accused of forging a check for $10,000 and cashing it, police said.

“The suspect admitted to the forgery and theft in an interview with detectives. A deposit slip was found in her purse by officers that matched the transaction,” Prescott Police said.

She was booked into Yavapai County Jail on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft, police said.

