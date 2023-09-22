Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man hospitalized after getting shot on East Valley freeway

Sep 22, 2023, 8:49 AM

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera view of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Kyrene Road ...

A shooting occurred Friday morning, Sept. 22, 2023, on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, Arizona. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was injured in a shooting on an East Valley freeway Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

