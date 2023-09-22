Man hospitalized after getting shot on East Valley freeway
Sep 22, 2023, 8:49 AM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)
PHOENIX — A man was injured in a shooting on an East Valley freeway Friday morning, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.