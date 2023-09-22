PHOENIX — A man was injured in a shooting on an East Valley freeway Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

