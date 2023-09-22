PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, Cardinals game or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair Day: Each day Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Road)



Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Day: Sunday Time: 1:25 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Luis Miguel Tour 2023 Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (400 W. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

Fall Concert Series Day: Saturdays Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Road)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Glendale

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Day: Friday Time: 4:45 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Ballet Under the Stars Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park (9802 59th Ave.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Chandler

12th annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest Day: Saturday Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (17 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Gilbert Pumpkin patch at Mother Nature’s Farm Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Mother Nature’s Farm (1663 E. Baseline Road)

Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



