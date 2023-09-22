Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 22-24

Sep 22, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:49 am

Aerial view of Arizona State Fair, Ballet Under the Stars and Luis Miguel...

(Facebook photos/Rosalie O'Connor by Ballet Arizona, Arizona State Fair, Getty Images - Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, Cardinals game or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Arizona State Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Road)

Scottsdale

  • Fall Concert Series
    • Day: Saturdays
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Road)

Glendale

Mesa

Chandler

Gilbert

