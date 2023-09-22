Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 22-24
Sep 22, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:49 am
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, Cardinals game or a concert.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona State Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Road)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Luis Miguel Tour 2023
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (400 W. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Fall Concert Series
- Day: Saturdays
- Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Road)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Glendale
- WWE Friday Night Smackdown
- Day: Friday
- Time: 4:45 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Ballet Under the Stars
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park (9802 59th Ave.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Chandler
- 12th annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest
- Day: Saturday
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (17 E. Commonwealth Ave.)
- Pumpkin patch at Mother Nature’s Farm
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Mother Nature’s Farm (1663 E. Baseline Road)
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
