PHOENIX – The date and star-studded lineup are set for the 21st edition of Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding benefit concert in Phoenix.

The local shock rock legend will be joined by Sammy Hagar, Nancy Wilson of Heart, heavy metal band Quiet Riot and Sixwire at Celebrity Theatre on Dec. 9.

Hagar was originally on the bill for last year’s Christmas Pudding, but the former Van Halen frontman and tequila mogul had to pull out because of illness.

The annual holiday extravaganza benefits the Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free performing arts and vocational training in Phoenix and Mesa. A third branch is coming to Avondale.

When do 2023 Christmas Pudding tickets go on sale?

Tickets for this year’s show go on sale to the general public Sept. 29 through the Celebrity Theatre website. Solid Rock Teen Center newsletter subscribers will be sent presale information.

The event will include performances from teen center artists as well as the winners of the upcoming Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition.

Christmas Pudding will be followed by another Solid Rock fundraiser, the second annual Christmas Putting. The charity golf tournament is set for Dec. 10 at the Mountain Shadows Resort Short Course in Scottsdale.

Rock star has deep connection with Valley community

Cooper, nee Vincent Fournier, started his first band, known as the Earwigs and then the Spiders, while attending Phoenix’s Cortez High School in the 1960s.

He hit the big time after moving back to Detroit, his birthplace, with classics such as “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “School’s Out.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer later made Paradise Valley his permanent home and became known around metro Phoenix as a radio host, avid golfer and philanthropist.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Department of Transportation released a specialty license plate with Cooper’s image to benefit his teen centers.

Fans who don’t want to wait until December can see Cooper perform Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix as part of Rob Zombie’s “Freaks on Parade” tour finale.

