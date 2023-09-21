Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in West Valley

Sep 21, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

A woman is dead after a collision in the West Valley Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Pexels File Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a collision in the West Valley Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The two-vehicle collision injured three people, which included 78-year-old Shokyira Raies. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Both drivers of the vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

“The other vehicle involved was northbound on 35th Avenue and failed to yield the right of way while it attempted to turn west onto Tierra Buena Lane, causing the collision,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in West Valley