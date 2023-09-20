Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Political ad spending suggests Arizona could be most important state in 2024 election

Sep 20, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

Stock image of a polling place. Arizonans can expect to see and hear an onslaught of political ads ...

Arizonans can expect to see and hear an onslaught of political ads leading up to the 2024 election. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Money definitely talks in politics, and it’s strongly suggesting that Arizona could be the nation’s most important state in next year’s election.

With the White House and a key Senate seat on the battleground state’s ballot, AdImpact is projecting a whopping $821 million in broadcast political ad spending in Arizona for the 2023-24 election cycle.

“Arizona is really going to have a thumb on the pulse, or thumb on the power, essentially, of who ultimately is going to lead, probably, the country or the U.S. Senate,” Mike Noble, founder of Phoenix-based research firm Noble Predictive Insights, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Why is political ad spending soaring in Arizona?

Arizona political ad spending over the next year-plus is expected be about $300 million higher than in the 2022 election cycle, a clear sign of the state’s importance now that it has turned from deeply red to solidly purple.

After decades of Republican dominance, Democrats have won the state’s last three U.S. Senate elections (Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 and Mark Kelly in 2020 and 2022) and the most recent presidential election (Joe Biden in 2020).

Sinema’s seat is on the line next year in what could be a costly three-way race after she became an independent last year, and Biden is up for reelection.

Nationwide political ad spending expected to set record

AdImpact is projecting a record $10.2 billion in political ad spending nationwide for the 2023-24 election cycle, including $2.1 billion on the presidential race.

Presidential spending will be concentrated on seven battleground states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin. Biden won all of them except North Carolina in 2020.

Arizonans should brace for onslaught of political ads

AdImpact’s projection for Arizona is second only to California ($1.2 billion), which traditionally sees hundreds of millions in spending for ballot propositions.

Noble said Arizona will actually get more commercials than its western neighbor because airtime is more expensive in California.

“For political junkies, they may be loving that portion, but people that don’t necessarily love politics, they’re going to be inundated with ads in the next 15 or so months,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

University of Phoenix lawsuit $37 million payout...

Serena O'Sullivan

Biden administration announces $37 million settlement for University of Phoenix students

The Biden Administration approved $37 million for eligible student loan borrowers who attended the University of Phoenix from 2012-2014.

34 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards at around 1 p.m. injured multiple pedestrians, t...

KTAR.com

4 people in critical condition after Phoenix collision hits multiple pedestrians

Four people are in critical condition after a collision in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

1 hour ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG’s Office says Phoenix’s ordinance allowing gun transfers to Ukraine unlawful

The Arizona Attorney General's Office found Wednesday that a city of Phoenix plan to transfer unclaimed guns to Ukraine was unlawful.

3 hours ago

(XNRGY Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Gateway East airport business park in Mesa announces first tenant

The first tenant has signed a lease at a Mesa airport business park and will make the location its national headquarters.

4 hours ago

caution tape is used at an intersection during a police investigation...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in east Phoenix

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle at an east Phoenix intersection, authorities said. 

7 hours ago

Members of the public attend a Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedback on t...

Associated Press

Cochise County elections director resigns 5 months after being hired

The elections director of Cochise County is resigning five months after being hired and returning to his previous job as elections director in La Paz County.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Political ad spending suggests Arizona could be most important state in 2024 election