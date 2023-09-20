Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in east Phoenix
Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 AM
(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a collision with a vehicle at an east Phoenix intersection, authorities said.
Officers responded to a crash regarding a motorcycle near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m. and found 46-year-old Otis Hayward with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Hayward was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Preliminary information suggests Hayward was driving west on McDowell Road when a vehicle turned in front of him at 43rd Street, which resulted in the collision.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, and impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.