Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in east Phoenix

Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 AM

caution tape is used at an intersection during a police investigation...

A motorcyclist died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, after a collision with a vehicle at an east Phoenix intersection. (AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a collision with a vehicle at an east Phoenix intersection, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash regarding a motorcycle near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m. and found 46-year-old Otis Hayward with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Hayward was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Preliminary information suggests Hayward was driving west on McDowell Road when a vehicle turned in front of him at 43rd Street, which resulted in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, and impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

