PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a collision with a vehicle at an east Phoenix intersection, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash regarding a motorcycle near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m. and found 46-year-old Otis Hayward with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Hayward was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Preliminary information suggests Hayward was driving west on McDowell Road when a vehicle turned in front of him at 43rd Street, which resulted in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, and impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

