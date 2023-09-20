Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting 2 people in Chandler

Sep 20, 2023, 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:19 am

Chandler police vehicle...

A juvenile was arrested Sunday, Sept. 15. 2023, for allegedly shooting two teens in Chandler. (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

PHOENIX — A juvenile was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting two people in Chandler last week, authorities said.

Police responded to McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard on Friday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg, the Chandler Police Department said. A second juvenile shooting victim was also identified.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

An investigation identified a juvenile male suspect, who was arrested Sunday on aggravated assault and weapons charges. The name and age of the suspect wasn’t released.

No additional information was available.

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting 2 people in Chandler