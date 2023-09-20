Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting 2 people in Chandler
Sep 20, 2023, 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:19 am
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)
PHOENIX — A juvenile was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting two people in Chandler last week, authorities said.
Police responded to McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard on Friday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg, the Chandler Police Department said. A second juvenile shooting victim was also identified.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.
An investigation identified a juvenile male suspect, who was arrested Sunday on aggravated assault and weapons charges. The name and age of the suspect wasn’t released.
No additional information was available.
