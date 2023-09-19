Close
ARIZONA NEWS

End of an era: Turf Paradise announces end of live racing, simulcasting

Sep 19, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:30 am

(Facebook Photo/Turf Paradise)

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — The owner of Valley institution Turf Paradise announced Monday that live racing and simulcasting is ending.

Turf Paradise first opened on Jan. 7, 1956.

Turf Paradise owner Jerry Simms said he is retiring after 23 years to spend more time with family, according to a press release.

Live racing or simulcasting at the race track will cease on Oct. 1.

The track also maintains 37 Off Track Betting (OTB) sites throughout Arizona, which televise the live product and simulcasts from other race tracks nationwide for wagering.  For OTB sites to operate, live racing is required.

Its contract with the Arizona Horsemen Benevolent and Protective Association terminates at the end of September, OTBs will also have to close on Oct. 1.

For the past years, Turf Paradise has opened its live meet in November in conjunction with the simulcast of the two-day Breeders’ Cup Championship on the first weekend of November.  The meet then extended 130 live race days through the simulcast of the Kentucky Debry on the first Saturday in May.

