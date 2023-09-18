Close
Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after allegedly stabbing man in apparent road rage incident

Sep 18, 2023, 2:00 PM

Norman Dominguez. (MCSO Mugshot)

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at a Scottsdale gas station following a road rage incident on Sunday, authorities said.

Norman Dominguez, 57, and another man drove their cars to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at McDowell and Granite Reef roads and got into an argument at about 2 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The disagreement started over driving on the Loop 101 and turned violent when the two men, who did not know each other, began fighting, police said.

Dominguez produced a folding pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen area, according to police. The victim also had injuries to his hands and neck and was taken to a hospital for serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dominguez remained at the gas station and was arrested without incident.

He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious physical harm.

