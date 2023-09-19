Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU retains crown for No. 1 in innovation for a 9th consecutive year

Sep 19, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There’s a familiar name at the top of US News & World Report’s list for innovation among American universities — Arizona State University.

The Tempe school retained its place as No. 1 for innovation for a ninth consecutive year.

“The world is changing faster than ever, and outmoded approaches are not enough to counter the increasingly complex problems facing our planet,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a press release.

“ASU’s innovation mindset attracts creative and dynamic minds who tackle society’s biggest challenges — from ending health disparities to ensuring a habitable planet to advancing our national security — in ways both inventive and effective.”

Why was ASU ranked No. 1 in innovation?

College presidents, provosts and admissions deans are the ones who rank universities on innovation.

RELATED STORIES

Schools are ranked in innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life technology or facilities.

Schools with the most top-15 nominations are highest on the list and then in descending order from there.

Universities must get at least seven or more nominations to be ranked.

Who finished behind ASU in innovation rankings?

ASU beat out several high-profile schools for tops in innovation.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

  • No. 2: Georgia State University
  • No. 3: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • No. 4: Carnegie Mellon University
  • No. 5: Georgia University of Technology
  • No. 6: Stanford University
  • No. 7: Purdue University
  • No. 8: Northeastern University
  • No. 9: Johns Hopkins University
  • No. 10: Duke University

Where were ASU and the other Arizona universities on the overall rankings?

ASU did finish as the top overall ranked of the three public universities in Arizona.

The Tempe university finished at No. 105 overall, while UArizona came in at No. 115 and Northern Arizona University was ranked No. 249.

