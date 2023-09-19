PHOENIX — There’s a familiar name at the top of US News & World Report’s list for innovation among American universities — Arizona State University.

The Tempe school retained its place as No. 1 for innovation for a ninth consecutive year.

“The world is changing faster than ever, and outmoded approaches are not enough to counter the increasingly complex problems facing our planet,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a press release.

ASU, repeatedly ranked #1 in areas that matter, has landed at the top of another list. Again. Most innovative university in the U.S., ahead of MIT and Stanford, for the ninth year in a row.

“ASU’s innovation mindset attracts creative and dynamic minds who tackle society’s biggest challenges — from ending health disparities to ensuring a habitable planet to advancing our national security — in ways both inventive and effective.”

Why was ASU ranked No. 1 in innovation?

College presidents, provosts and admissions deans are the ones who rank universities on innovation.

Schools are ranked in innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life technology or facilities.

Schools with the most top-15 nominations are highest on the list and then in descending order from there.

Universities must get at least seven or more nominations to be ranked.

Who finished behind ASU in innovation rankings?

ASU beat out several high-profile schools for tops in innovation.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

No. 2: Georgia State University

Georgia State University No. 3: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology No. 4: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University No. 5: Georgia University of Technology

Georgia University of Technology No. 6: Stanford University

Stanford University No. 7: Purdue University

Purdue University No. 8: Northeastern University

Northeastern University No. 9: Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University No. 10: Duke University

Where were ASU and the other Arizona universities on the overall rankings?

ASU did finish as the top overall ranked of the three public universities in Arizona.

The Tempe university finished at No. 105 overall, while UArizona came in at No. 115 and Northern Arizona University was ranked No. 249.

