PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded 29 Tribal Hud-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing renewal awards totaling $8.5 million.

HUD said over $1.8 million of that money will go toward Arizona. Award money will fund rental assistance and supportive services to Native American Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“No one who has bravely served our country should struggle to secure and maintain housing. With today’s action, HUD is taking an important step toward helping improve the quality of life for Native American Veterans,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a press release. “These resources are vital to our efforts to increase Native American Veterans’ access to safe and quality housing.”

More than 400 Native American Veterans are housed under the Tribal HUD-VASH program. Since its inception, the program has provided rental assistance or case management services to more than 1,000 Native American Veterans nationwide, according to HUD.

Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary, noted American Indians and Alaska Natives have served at high rates in the military.

“HUD is committed to ensuring that Native American Veterans have a safe place to call home and support services to set them on a course for success after their military service,” Monocchio said in a press release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.